Analysts Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $409.44 Million

Brokerages expect that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce sales of $409.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $382.10 million to $447.27 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $356.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $465.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPIC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. TPI Composites has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

