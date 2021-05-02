Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. American Campus Communities also reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 627,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,179. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $46.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

