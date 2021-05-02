Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

