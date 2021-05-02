Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.90 Million

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to announce $139.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.90 million to $141.20 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $136.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $552.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $576.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.34 million to $589.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $204,846.06. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,226. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

