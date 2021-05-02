Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,052 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 81.83.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.