Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $32.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.52 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $30.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.59 billion to $135.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $139.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

