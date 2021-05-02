Analysts Offer Predictions for Masco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

MAS opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $65.29.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after acquiring an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after acquiring an additional 492,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.