Analysts Offer Predictions for WesBanco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.29 on Friday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

