Analysts Offer Predictions for Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WNEB. TheStreet upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $412,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

