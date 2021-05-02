Analyzing Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Match Group and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 Genius Sports 0 0 1 0 3.00

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $146.43, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Match Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.80 $431.13 million $4.53 34.36 Genius Sports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% Genius Sports N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats Genius Sports on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops sports data software. It offers Genius Sports that provides data for sports leagues and governing bodies; Betgenius that provides live betting products and personalized marketing campaigns for the sports betting sector; and Genius Sports Media that provides live sports data for sports and brands to connect with fans. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with offices and locations worldwide.

