Analyzing Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) & Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

13.5% of Liminal BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liminal BioSciences and Monopar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminal BioSciences 1 2 2 0 2.20 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 228.03%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 399.17%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Liminal BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminal BioSciences -2,758.32% -196.39% -88.62% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -42.84% -40.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Monopar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liminal BioSciences $3.70 million 40.71 -$155.02 million ($10.94) -0.46 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -13.36

Monopar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liminal BioSciences. Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Liminal BioSciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma-Derived Therapeutics. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory diseases. The Plasma-Derived Therapeutics segment focused on the development of its plasma-derived product candidate Ryplazim, a purified glu-plasminogen derived from human plasma that acts as a plasminogen replacement therapy for patients deficient in plasminogen protein. The company operates in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers. The company has a collaboration Grupo EspaÃ±ol de InvestigaciÃ³n en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.