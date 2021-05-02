Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $31.76 million and $39.19 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

