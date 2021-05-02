AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $20,322,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 769,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,851,000 after purchasing an additional 675,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. 2,256,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,705. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

