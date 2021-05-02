AnRKey X Hits 1-Day Volume of $454,396.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $454,396.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

