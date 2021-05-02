ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $21,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in ANSYS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.56.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $365.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

