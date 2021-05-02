Antiample (XAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $321.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $321.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.