Anyswap Price Hits $7.13 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 279.4% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00012540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $132.91 million and $9.06 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.01119344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00733761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,930.40 or 1.00114143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.