API3 Hits One Day Volume of $16.96 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. API3 has a market capitalization of $96.87 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $7.00 or 0.00012125 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048706 BTC.

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

