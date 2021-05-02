apM Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.92 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and $651,866.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00847091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00097012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.87 or 0.08687235 BTC.

About apM Coin

APM is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

