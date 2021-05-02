AppCoins (APPC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.94 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 21% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $56.35 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

