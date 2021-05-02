Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apple by 284.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Apple by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 139,789 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3,667.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 288.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.