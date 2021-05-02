Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 267.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after buying an additional 7,142,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

