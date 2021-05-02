Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,273,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,139 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $277,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

