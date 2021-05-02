Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

AAPL stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

