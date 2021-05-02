Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.