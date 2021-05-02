Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

AAOI stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $7.41. 1,011,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.