Applied Research Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,398. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

