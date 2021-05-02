Applied Research Investments LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in S&P Global by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $394.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

