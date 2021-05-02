Applied Research Investments LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Infosys accounts for approximately 1.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,073,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,475. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

