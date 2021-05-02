Applied Research Investments LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 8.4% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded down $50.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,182.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,240. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $595.03 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,149.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,370.20.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.