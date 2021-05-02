Applied Research Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Applied Research Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for about 2.1% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTES traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,903. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

