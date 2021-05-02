APR Coin Trading Up 48.4% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded up 48.4% against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,471.08 and $54.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00070419 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000109 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,607,846 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

