APY.Finance (APY) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $34.42 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.