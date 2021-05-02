APYSwap (APYS) Trading Up 25.2% This Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00004344 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and $2.91 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00064880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00280318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.42 or 0.01104723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.40 or 0.00727502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.94 or 1.00058809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

