Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

AQST opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

