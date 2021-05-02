Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $9.47 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Aragon has a total market cap of $375.02 million and approximately $50.62 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.47 or 0.00016785 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00069629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.00846595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.73 or 0.08686158 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Aragon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.