Aragon Court (ANJ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,324.00

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $19.21 million and $4,324.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon Court alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon Court should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon Court using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Court Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon Court and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.