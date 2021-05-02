Arbidex (ABX) One Day Volume Hits $1,721.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,721.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 88.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arbidex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbidex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbidex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.