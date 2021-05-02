Arbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $114.49. 6,478,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,842. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

