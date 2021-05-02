Arbor Wealth Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,229 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises about 3.3% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Altice USA worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 3,576,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

