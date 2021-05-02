Arcblock (ABT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.79 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $21.92 million and $7.79 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.00848372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,007.33 or 0.08858978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.