ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post $16.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.85 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $14.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $64.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.85 billion to $71.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $60.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.61 billion to $69.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion.

MT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

MT opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.07.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 106.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,725,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.