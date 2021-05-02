Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,607,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,445,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

