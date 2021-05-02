Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

