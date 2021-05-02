Argon (ARGON) Tops One Day Volume of $985,557.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $985,557.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00279241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.43 or 0.01117319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00735240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,726.86 or 1.00062230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

