Arianee (ARIA20) Market Cap Tops $54.51 Million

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arianee has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $54.51 million and $15,155.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00279241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.43 or 0.01117319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00735240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,726.86 or 1.00062230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,700,280 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Arianee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arianee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arianee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.