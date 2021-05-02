ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 375.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,072 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.09% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ARKF opened at $52.25 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

