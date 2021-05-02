Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,430 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.17 and a 200 day moving average of $169.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

