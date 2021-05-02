ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Up 2.8% This Week

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $50.35 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00286958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.01119053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.57 or 0.00732349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,535.49 or 0.99870310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

