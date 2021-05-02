Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,770.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $385,693.12 and $1,770.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.82 or 0.05234071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.55 or 0.01723989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00470006 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00716818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.07 or 0.00580764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00076662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00424291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,142,852 coins and its circulating supply is 9,098,308 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

